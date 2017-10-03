Play

Heeney (knee) was waived by the Saints on Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com reports.

Heeney missed Friday's practice due to a knee injury and was subsequently ruled out of Sunday's win over the Dolphins. The linebacker spent the first three weeks of the season on the Saints' practice squad.

