Ben Ijalana: Set to hit free agency
Ijalana will become a free agent after the Jets declined to exercise his team option for the 2018 season, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Ijalana, who was among Pro Football Focus' worst-graded tackles in 2016, appeared in just three games for the Jets this past season. New York cleared roughly $4.6 million in cap space by letting him walk. However, it's possible he returns to the team at a reduced price this offseason.
More News
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...