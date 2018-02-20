Ijalana will become a free agent after the Jets declined to exercise his team option for the 2018 season, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Ijalana, who was among Pro Football Focus' worst-graded tackles in 2016, appeared in just three games for the Jets this past season. New York cleared roughly $4.6 million in cap space by letting him walk. However, it's possible he returns to the team at a reduced price this offseason.