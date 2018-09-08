Ben Koyack: Agrees on injury settlement
The Jaguars and Koyack (undisclosed) came to terms on an injury settlement Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Koyack was set to spend his season on the sidelines before both he and the Jags reached an agreement on an injury settlement. Once his health is up to par he will be free to find a new opportunity.
