Ben Koyack: Pushed to waivers
The Jaguars waived/injured Koyack (undisclosed) on Saturday, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.
Koyack was an infrequent contributor in the Jags' passing game last season, snagging just five balls for 38 yards. He'll likely pass through waivers and be stashed on injured reserve.
