The Falcons signed Sauls to the practice squad Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Sauls was cut by the Steelers in late August after failing to beat out Chris Boswell for starting kicking duties in training camp. Saul's addition to the practice squad comes after head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that the Falcons would bring in competition after Parker Romo went 0-for-2 on field goals in Atlanta's 30-0 loss to Carolina on Sunday, per Waack. Sauls went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts across three preseason games with the Steelers.