Sauls (undisclosed) was waived after reaching an injury settlement with the Giants on Sunday, Dan Salomone & Matt Citak of the team's official website report.

Sauls entered training camp in a competition with rookie Dominic Zvada for the starting kicker job in New York this season, but he ultimately lost the job. Sauls went 3-for-3 on field-goal tries, including a 46-yard make, and he converted his only PAT, but he also suffered an undisclosed injury at some point along the way. Now that he has reached a settlement with the team, he will have the chance to pass a physical and sign elsewhere instead of spending the season on injured reserve with the Giants.