Ben Turk: Placed on waivers
Turk was waived by the Jets on Friday.
Turk inked a reserve/future contract in January, but it was highly unlikely he earned a roster spot behind Lachlan Edwards, who averaged 46.6 yards per punt -- a Jets' record -- and dropped 35.1 percent inside the 20.
