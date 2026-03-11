Ben VanSumeren: Not tendered as RFA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles did not tender VanSumeren (knee) as a restricted free agent Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
VanSumeren will therefore become an unrestricted free agent. The fullback tore his patella tendon on the opening kickoff of the Eagles' Week 1 game against the Cowboys last season.
