Watson (appendix) is considering a return to the NFL for his 16th season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watson appeared poised for retirement following the Saints' NFC Championship loss, but the veteran tight end may not be willing to hang up the laces just yet. The 38-year-old was a surprisingly critical factor in the team's offense for much of last season, registering 400 receiving yards and two touchdowns despite starting just four games, forcing tight ends Josh Hill and Dan Arnold to each take on more of a supporting role. The Saints clearly value Watson's leadership, but even if the 14-year vet were to return for another season, it's unclear if it would be for New Orleans considering the offseason addition of Jared Cook.