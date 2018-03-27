Watson visited with the Saints on Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

On the heels of his 14th NFL season, Watson seems intent on continuing his playing career, meeting with the Chiefs and now the Saints during the current free-agent period. During his stay with the latter organization from 2013-15, he capped it off with his most productive year, gathering in 74 of 110 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns. The 37-year-old tight end is well within the twilight of his career, but he clearly is still capable of fruitful performances after posting a 61-522-4 line with the Ravens in the most-recent campaign.