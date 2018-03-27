Ben Watson: Meets with Saints
Watson visited with the Saints on Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.
On the heels of his 14th NFL season, Watson seems intent on continuing his playing career, meeting with the Chiefs and now the Saints during the current free-agent period. During his stay with the latter organization from 2013-15, he capped it off with his most productive year, gathering in 74 of 110 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns. The 37-year-old tight end is well within the twilight of his career, but he clearly is still capable of fruitful performances after posting a 61-522-4 line with the Ravens in the most-recent campaign.
More News
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...