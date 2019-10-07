Watson won't be placed on the Patriots' 53-man roster by Monday's deadline, making him a free agent Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Watson completed his four-game suspension last week but wasn't added to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 5 as the Patriots took advantage of the week-long roster exemption, and it looks like they will allow the exemption to expire rather than putting him on the roster. According to Zack Cox of NESN.com, the decision frees up about $2 million in cap space for New England, which is apparently content with Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo serving as its top tight ends. Watson considered retirement this offseason before ultimately signing with the Patriots in May, but he's still interested in continuing his career elsewhere, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.