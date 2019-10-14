The Patriots are expected to re-sign Watson, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The team released Watson this past Monday, on the heels of the tight end having completed a four-game suspension. At the time, roster space issues were cited by coach Bill Belichick as the reason for the move, but with Matt LaCosse (knee) banged up again, Watson is a logical choice for the Patriots to seamlessly add needed depth at a thin position.

