Ben Watson: Still interested in playing
Watson visited with the Chiefs this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Watson didn't seem to draw much interest in the early days of free agency -- not exactly surprising for a 38-year-old tight end coming off a season in which he had 8.6 yards per reception. He actually led the Ravens in catches (61) and receiving touchdowns (four) last year, but that largely was a function of the team's lack of alternative options in the passing game. Watson now figures to settle for backup work, assuming he ends up playing another season. His 74-825-6 receiving line while playing with Drew Brees in 2015 was one of the more memorable late-career breakouts seasons in recent league history.
