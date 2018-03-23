Watson visited with the Chiefs this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watson didn't seem to draw much interest in the early days of free agency -- not exactly surprising for a 38-year-old tight end coming off a season in which he had 8.6 yards per reception. He actually led the Ravens in catches (61) and receiving touchdowns (four) last year, but that largely was a function of the team's lack of alternative options in the passing game. Watson now figures to settle for backup work, assuming he ends up playing another season. His 74-825-6 receiving line while playing with Drew Brees in 2015 was one of the more memorable late-career breakouts seasons in recent league history.