Ben Watson: Visiting with Patriots
Ansah (appendix) plans to continue his football career and is visiting with the Patriots on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Watson missed the NFC Championship Game due to appendicitis and then considered a transition to the broadcast booth after the season. The Saints replaced him with Jared Cook in March, but plenty of other teams could still benefit from Watson's presence, including the franchise that drafted him in the first round back in 2004. The 38-year-old tight end reportedly also has interest from the Bills, Chiefs and 49ers if things don't work out with New England. A Patriots reunion would offer the most potential for fantasy value, but even that might be a stretch at this point in Watson's career.
