New England waived Woolridge on Friday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Wooldridge inked with New England almost immediately after going undrafted in April and got the benefit of a full offseason to develop with the team, making him a strong candidate to return as a member of the practice squad this season. The rookie signal-caller completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 2,453 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions in his final season at Louisiana, while also rushing for 174 yards and five scores on the ground.