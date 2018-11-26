Benwikere was released by the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Benwikere started the season strong, but struggled with consistent tackling and coverage in recent weeks. Coach Steve Wilks said that "as the year has gone on you can see the inconsistency there," with reference to Benwikere's play. The 2014 fifth-round pick will be free to search for a role elsewhere in the league if he goes unclaimed on waivers.