Bene Benwikere: Let go by Minnesota
The Vikings released Benwikere on Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Benwikere landed in Minnesota earlier in August, and was ultimately unable to secure a spot on the roster. The journeyman cornerback will look to latch on elsewhere in the league.
