Bengals' A.J. Green: Aiming for full practice
Green (ankle) hopes to be a full practice participant next Wednesday when the Bengals release their first injury report for a Week 10 game against Baltimore, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Green was spotted on the practice field Wednesday, but the extent of his participation isn't entirely clear, as the Bengals don't need to release an injury report during their bye week. Green did meet with the media afterward, saying he hopes to stay with the Bengals beyond 2019 but doesn't want to receive the franchise tag this coming offseason, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. The wide receiver also mentioned that he understands the team's decision to move rookie quarterback Ryan Finley into the starting lineup in place of Andy Dalton. The QB change is bad news for Green's fantasy value, though the Bengals could eventually switch back to Dalton if the rookie doesn't look good the next few weeks.
