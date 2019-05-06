Bengals' A.J. Green: Aiming to be 100 percent by camp
Green (toe) expects to be healthy for the start of training camp in late July, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After making an attempt to play Week 13 after a three-game absence, Green addressed his injured big right toe, undergoing surgery Dec. 11. He proceeded to ditch his walking boot in early February and take part in voluntary workouts in April. Considering his recovery timetable is 3-to-4 months, Green may already be close to 100 percent, but the Bengals likely will take a cautious approach to ensure he's good to go for training camp. Beyond his health, he also is in the process of learning the playbook of new coach Zac Taylor, so any on-field reps he can get during the offseason will help Green's cause.
