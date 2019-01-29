Bengals' A.J. Green: Almost ready to shed boot
Green (toe) said his Dec. 11 surgery went well and he will be out of his walking boot next week, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Green tried to play through a toe injury in Week 13 after a three-game absence, but he immediately suffered an aggravation and was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. He had at least four receptions and 58 yards in every other appearance during the 2018 campaign, piling up 46 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns on 77 targets (9.0 YPT) in nine appearances. The impressive per-game production provides hope he can bounce back strong for his age-31 campaign while working with a new head coach (Zac Taylor) and offensive coordinator (reportedly Bill Callahan). Entering the final season of a four-year, $60 million contract, Green likely plans to discuss an extension with the Bengals. He didn't comment on his availability for OTAs or minicamp, but he did say he expects to be 100 percent healthy before Week 1, per Page.
