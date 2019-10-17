Bengals' A.J. Green: Another missed practice

As expected, Green (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, Green has not endured any setbacks with his surgically-repaired ankle, but the wideout isn't inclined to rush back into action. "I'm just taking my time. I'm not sore. I just have to take my time," Green said Thursday. "If I can go, I can go. If I can't, I can't. It's no big thing. Like I said from day one, if I'm healthy enough to play then I'm going to play. Right now, I still have a little ways to go." Given that the team only practices once more this week, Green seems to be trending toward another absence, with added clarity on that topic due to arrive Friday, upon the release of the Bengals' final Week 7 injury report.