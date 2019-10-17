Bengals' A.J. Green: Another missed practice
As expected, Green (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, Green has not endured any setbacks with his surgically-repaired ankle, but the wideout isn't inclined to rush back into action. "I'm just taking my time. I'm not sore. I just have to take my time," Green said Thursday. "If I can go, I can go. If I can't, I can't. It's no big thing. Like I said from day one, if I'm healthy enough to play then I'm going to play. Right now, I still have a little ways to go." Given that the team only practices once more this week, Green seems to be trending toward another absence, with added clarity on that topic due to arrive Friday, upon the release of the Bengals' final Week 7 injury report.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Injury replacements
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, trade rumors, injuries
The Chiefs have some issues heading into tonight's AFC West duel in Denver, and Chris Towers...