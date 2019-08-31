Bengals' A.J. Green: Avoiding injured reserve

Coach Zac Taylor said Green (ankle) isn't a candidate for injured reserve, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Green kicked off training camp by tearing multiple ligaments in his left ankle. While it was expected that he'd miss regular-season action, he seemingly will be available to the Bengals offense at some point during the first half of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories