Bengals' A.J. Green: Avoids suspension for Week 9 skirmish

According to a league official, Green won't receive a suspension for his altercation with the Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey during the Bengals' 23-7 loss Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After the two players trash talked one another throughout the first half of the contest, Green's frustration boiled over late in the second quarter, when he was ejected from the contest after grabbing Ramsey's neck, tossing him to the ground and throwing several punches. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, both players could be facing fines for their antics, but neither will be subject to any supplemental discipline from the league office. With that in mind, Green's fantasy owners can rest easy knowing that he'll be available for the Bengals' Week 10 matchup with the Titans, likely eager to make amends after his early departure resulted in him turning in one catch for six yards in Week 9.