Bengals' A.J. Green: Back at practice Thursday
Green (ankle) was officially listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
While that's a major step in the right direction for Green -- who last practiced 44 days ago -- Hobson previously noted that the Bengals' top wideout has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, coach Zac Taylor indicated earlier this week that Green would not see any 11-on-11 work out of the gate, but the pass catcher's mere return to the field Thursday opens the door for a possible return to action as soon as the team's Week 7 contest against the Jaguars.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Mahomes concerns?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including how to possibly...