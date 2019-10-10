Bengals' A.J. Green: Back at practice Thursday

Green (ankle) was officially listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

While that's a major step in the right direction for Green -- who last practiced 44 days ago -- Hobson previously noted that the Bengals' top wideout has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, coach Zac Taylor indicated earlier this week that Green would not see any 11-on-11 work out of the gate, but the pass catcher's mere return to the field Thursday opens the door for a possible return to action as soon as the team's Week 7 contest against the Jaguars.

