Green (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
It was the veteran wideout's first session since he was removed from practice Aug. 17 with hamstring tightness. Assuming no setbacks, Green is thus on track to be available for Week 1 action. The 32-year-old last saw game action in December of 2018, so it remains to be seen if he can recapture his peak form, but as long as he's available this season, Green will have a chance to engineer a productive bounce-back effort while catching passes from uber-QB-prospect Joe Burrow.
