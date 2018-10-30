Bengals' A.J. Green: Boot protecting toe injury
Green injured a toe on his right foot during Sunday's 37-34 win against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
The Bengals gave up 18 unanswered points in the second half Sunday, allowing the Buccaneers to tie the score at 34-34 with 1:05 remaining. Andy Dalton then authored an eight-play drive to get Cincinnati in manageable field-goal range. Two of those plays doubled as receptions by Green, the final one an 11-yarder to set up Randy Bullock's game-winning 44-yard kick. This specific catch has been noted as the one in which Green injured his toe, which necessitated a walking boot Tuesday. The Bengals have entered their bye week, though, giving the wide receiver ample time to recover in time for a Week 10 matchup with the Saints.
