Bengals' A.J. Green: Burns Buffalo's defense

Green reeled in seven of 13 targets for 189 yards and a score in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Bills. He fumbled during the contest.

Green's biggest contribution came early in Sunday's game when he went deep up the right sideline for a 77-yard touchdown. The Bengals look like a new team under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and arguably no one has benefited more than Green. Green has topped 100 yards twice in the three games since Cincinnati's switch and has scored in each game. He'll face a tough challenge in keeping the moment going against Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, and the Jaguars after next week's bye.