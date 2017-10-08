Bengals' A.J. Green: Burns Buffalo's defense
Green reeled in seven of 13 targets for 189 yards and a score in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Bills. He fumbled during the contest.
Green's biggest contribution came early in Sunday's game when he went deep up the right sideline for a 77-yard touchdown. The Bengals look like a new team under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and arguably no one has benefited more than Green. Green has topped 100 yards twice in the three games since Cincinnati's switch and has scored in each game. He'll face a tough challenge in keeping the moment going against Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, and the Jaguars after next week's bye.
More News
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week