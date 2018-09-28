Bengals' A.J. Green: Cleared to face Falcons

Green (pelvin) logged another full practice Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Atlanta, WKRC Cincinnati's Richard Skinner reports.

Green missed the second half of last week's 31-21 loss to the Panthers, but he made a quick recovery and returned to full practice participation Thursday and Friday. He should be fine to handle his typical high-usage role against an Atlanta defense that's solid at cornerback but shaky at safety.