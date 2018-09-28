Bengals' A.J. Green: Cleared to face Falcons
Green (pelvin) logged another full practice Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Atlanta, WKRC Cincinnati's Richard Skinner reports.
Green missed the second half of last week's 31-21 loss to the Panthers, but he made a quick recovery and returned to full practice participation Thursday and Friday. He should be fine to handle his typical high-usage role against an Atlanta defense that's solid at cornerback but shaky at safety.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...