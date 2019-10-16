Bengals' A.J. Green: Considered day-to-day

Coach Zac Taylor views Green (ankle) as day-to-day, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

With that in mind, the Bengals will evaluate how the wideout looks at practice Wednesday and proceed accordingly. Green is not quite ready practice fully, so it's not a lock he'll be back in the lineup Sunday against the Jaguars, but his outlook on that front could brighten with an encouraging showing at practice this week.

