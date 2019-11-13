Bengals' A.J. Green: Day-to-day, absent from practice

Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Green (ankle) will not practice and is considered day-to-day, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Green's "day-to-day" designation is somewhat difficult to take at face value considering the rocky road to recovery that's defined his 2019 campaign thus far. The veteran wideout is nursing a left ankle injury for which he underwent offseason surgery and was initially handed a 6-8 week recovery timetable, and his chances of making a delayed return last week were derailed due to unexpected swelling. Green will have two more opportunities to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders. In the event that the star wideout is forced to miss more time, Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate will once again serve as Cincinnati's top options at the position. The Bengals announced Wednesday that John Ross (shoulder) has been designated to return from IR and will be eligible to play as early as Dec. 8, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, so Green could enter a crowded receiving corps when he does potentially retake the field.