Bengals' A.J. Green: Dealing with foot issue

Green was seen with a boot on his right foot at the Bengals' facility Tuesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

This is the first mention of Green tending to a foot injury, and the Bengals may not touch on the issue for some time with the team in the middle of its bye week. He logged a normal snap count (62 of 66 on offense) en route to five catches (on seven targets) for 76 yards and one touchdown this past Sunday against the Buccaneers, so Tuesday's development could be a precautionary measure.