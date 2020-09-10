Green said Thursday that his hamstring injury "back to 100 percent," Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

"I practiced Monday and Wednesday full speed and today still the same thing," Green said. "I feel good." The 32-year-old wideout looks to be a full-go for Sunday's season opener against the Chargers, which will mark his first game-action since October 2018. The 10-year veteran will serve as one of the top targets for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow against a Los Angeles defense which recently lost Derwin James (knee) for the season.