Bengals' A.J. Green: Deemed healthy
Coach Zac Taylor said Green (ankle) is healthy and has been working out in Atlanta, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Green had already been planning to work out on his own this spring, as he said he wouldn't participate in the Bengals' offseason program on a franchise tag, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Green also suggested he might miss part of training camp if he doesn't get a multi-year contract before the July 15 deadline, but he did say he'll be ready to play in the regular season. The veteran wideout dealt with a few setbacks after ankle surgery in late July, ultimately missing the entire 2019 season. He now seems to be healthy with plenty of time to spare before the start of his age-32 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
4/8 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is joined by Will Brinson and Sean Wagner-McGough of the Pick Six Podcast to draft...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Damien
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
PPR mock draft exit survey
Where do the rookies fit into an early PPR redraft league before the NFL Draft?
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
PPR mock draft: How rookies fit
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor leads the rookie class in our April PPR mock draft.
-
Justin Jefferson prospect profile
Justin Jefferson had a monstrous 2019 season, but will that foretell huge Fantasy lines in...