Bengals' A.J. Green: Deemed healthy

Coach Zac Taylor said Green (ankle) is healthy and has been working out in Atlanta, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Green had already been planning to work out on his own this spring, as he said he wouldn't participate in the Bengals' offseason program on a franchise tag, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Green also suggested he might miss part of training camp if he doesn't get a multi-year contract before the July 15 deadline, but he did say he'll be ready to play in the regular season. The veteran wideout dealt with a few setbacks after ankle surgery in late July, ultimately missing the entire 2019 season. He now seems to be healthy with plenty of time to spare before the start of his age-32 campaign.