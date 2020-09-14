Green caught five of nine targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

The veteran wideout showed immediate chemistry with rookie QB Joe Burrow, and Green's nine targets paced the Bengals. He also appeared to have caught a three-yard game-winning TD in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, only to get flagged for offensive pass interference. It was still an encouraging start to the Burrow-Green partnership, and the receiver could thrive in Week 2 against a Browns secondary that gave up over 100 receiving yards to Marquise Brown in its opener.