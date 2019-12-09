Bengals' A.J. Green: Described as day-to-day
Coach Zac Taylor labeled Green (ankle) as day-to-day heading into the Bengals' Week 15 game against the Patriots, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site report.
The day-to-day designation doesn't represent any real change in status for Green, as Taylor labeled the star wideout the same way two weeks ago. Since that time, Green has taken a marginal step forward in his recovery from the ankle issue by getting in some work on the side during practice, but he'll likely need to complete a full session or two between Wednesday and Friday to have a legitimate shot at making his season debut this weekend.
