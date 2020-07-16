Green will play out the 2020 season on a franchise tag worth $17.9 million, ESPN.com's Ben Baby reports.
It's a nice salary for a soon-to-be 32-year-old who missed all of last season, but Green did make it known that he'd prefer a contract extension. He still hasn't signed the franchise tender, which means he can skip some or all of training camp without accruing any fines. Green has hinted at taking that approach, but he also said he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. His ankle injury from last year isn't expected to be a problem, with reports from spring suggesting he's completed the rehab process and is back to working out without any limitations.