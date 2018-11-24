Bengals' A.J. Green: Downgraded to doubtful
The Bengals downgraded Green (toe) to doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Browns following Saturday morning's workout, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Green, who has missed the Bengals' previous two games, is trending toward another absence in Week 12. Assuming he is unable to see a quick recovery ahead of Sunday's kickoff, Tyler Boyd and John Ross figure to continue heading the team's receiving corps.
