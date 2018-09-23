Bengals' A.J. Green: Downplays injury
Coach Marvin Lewis isn't sure if Green (groin) will be able to play in Week 4, but the wideout believes that he will be available next Sunday against the Falcons, per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site.
Meanwhile, Jay Morrison of The Athletic relays that Green suggested that the injury that forced him out of this Sunday's contest early was just a bruise. "I just came down on my hip and I guess my two bones just hit," Green said after Sunday's loss to the Panthers. "I didn't feel anything pop or anything like that. I don't feel like it's serious." Next up for the Bengals' wideout practice reps/targets if Green ends up missing any time are Tyler Boyd and John Ross.
