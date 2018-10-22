Bengals' A.J. Green: Eclipses 100-yard mark Sunday

Green hauled in seven of 14 targets for 117 yards in Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Green dominated the target share (14 of 29) and yardage output (117 of 148) for the Bengals' receiving corps in a losing effort. The star wideout has been held out of the endzone for three straight weeks after scoring five times through the first four. Green's lack of scoring has been offset by an increase in receiving yardage -- 104.7 yards per contest over his last three games -- keeping his status as a top fantasy wideout in tact. The 30-year-old should continue to see a high volume of targets against a weak Tampa Bay secondary in Week 8.