Bengals' A.J. Green: Eclipses 100-yard mark Sunday
Green hauled in seven of 14 targets for 117 yards in Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chiefs.
Green dominated the target share (14 of 29) and yardage output (117 of 148) for the Bengals' receiving corps in a losing effort. The star wideout has been held out of the endzone for three straight weeks after scoring five times through the first four. Green's lack of scoring has been offset by an increase in receiving yardage -- 104.7 yards per contest over his last three games -- keeping his status as a top fantasy wideout in tact. The 30-year-old should continue to see a high volume of targets against a weak Tampa Bay secondary in Week 8.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Seven catches, 85 yards in loss•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Tops 100 yards for first time this season•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores late TD to beat Falcons•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Cleared to face Falcons•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7