Bengals' A.J. Green: Encouraging pre-game workout

Though Green had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, the wideout noted after a pre-game workout that his ankle was "good," Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

It remains to be seen if Green will be able to give it a go next Sunday against the Steelers, but at the very least this nugget offers hope that wideout can return in time to make a fantasy splash as the Bengals' 2019 season rolls along.