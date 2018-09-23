Bengals' A.J. Green: Exits Sunday's game
Green was forced out of Sunday's game against the Panthers with a groin injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Green hauled in five of his eight targets for 58 yards. Next up for the team's wideout targets are Tyler Boyd and John Ross.
