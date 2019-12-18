Bengals' A.J. Green: Expected to hit IR

The Bengals are expected to place Green (ankle) on injured reserve next week, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Green said Tuesday that he doesn't plan to suit up during Cincinnati's final two contests of the season, according to Geoff Hobson of the team's official site, so a forthcoming placement on IR wouldn't come as any sort of surprise. It appears as though the 31-year-old wideout will miss the entire 2019 campaign due to a left ankle injury sustained during training camp, but he's expressed optimism about being healthy for the offseason. Green, who is set to become a free agent in March, told Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic on Wednesday that he plans to sit out OTAs and possibly training camp if the Bengals opt to place the franchise tag him. His future in Cincinnati remains unclear.