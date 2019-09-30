Bengals' A.J. Green: Expected to miss a few more weeks

Green (ankle) is not expected to return for Weeks 5 or 6, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Green has already acknowledged that an initial rehab estimate of 6-to-8 weeks was overly optimistic. He had surgery July 30 and still hasn't returned to practice in any capacity. The Bengals will continue to deploy Tyler Boyd and John Ross as their top wide receivers, with Auden Tate recently stepping in to replace Damion Willis as the third option.