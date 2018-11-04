Bengals' A.J. Green: Expected to miss 'some games'

Green won't have a firm diagnosis on his right toe injury until he meets with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay this week, but the Bengals are prepared for him to miss "some games," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Even with the benefit of a Week 9 bye to recover from the toe injury he sustained in the Oct. 28 win over the Buccaneers, Green remains confined to a walking boot and looks like he'll need further time to heal. Green has apparently been dealing with some significant swelling in the toe that may have prevented the Bengals from sending him in for an MRI, but the meeting with Anderson should provide clarity on whether the wideout's injury is significant enough to warrant surgery. Expect the team to provide an update on Green shortly after the meeting, but his early outlook for at least the Week 10 game against the Saints doesn't seem promising.