Bengals' A.J. Green: Expected to miss 'some games'
Green won't have a firm diagnosis on his right toe injury until he meets with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay this week, but the Bengals are prepared for him to miss "some games," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Even with the benefit of a Week 9 bye to recover from the toe injury he sustained in the Oct. 28 win over the Buccaneers, Green remains confined to a walking boot and looks like he'll need further time to heal. Green has apparently been dealing with some significant swelling in the toe that may have prevented the Bengals from sending him in for an MRI, but the meeting with Anderson should provide clarity on whether the wideout's injury is significant enough to warrant surgery. Expect the team to provide an update on Green shortly after the meeting, but his early outlook for at least the Week 10 game against the Saints doesn't seem promising.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Will meet with foot specialist•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Toe injury possibly worse than expected•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Boot protecting toe injury•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Dealing with foot issue•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Makes clutch catches in win•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Eclipses 100-yard mark Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...