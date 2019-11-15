Bengals' A.J. Green: Expected to remain out this week

Green (ankle) is expected to be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals official site reports.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, the swelling in Green's left ankle "went down" some this week, but not to the point that Green could practice. Official confirmation that the wideout will miss his 14th straight game (including last season) will arrive upon the release of the Bengals' final Week 11 injury report, but it can be assumed that Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate will serve as the team's top wide receivers Sunday.