Bengals' A.J. Green: Expects to play after Week 9 bye

Green (ankle), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, said he expects to suit up Nov. 10 against the Ravens for the Bengals' first game after their Week 9 bye, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

Green's recovery from left ankle surgery has taken longer than the Bengals anticipated, but the team's top wideout looks to be nearing the finish line in his rehab process. Before being ruled out for the game in London against the Rams, Green had been a limited participant in practice Wednesday through Friday. The bye week should present Green with more time to heal up before he likely increases his activity in practices during Week 10 prep, setting him up to make his season debut against Baltimore. Green's eventual return could translate to fewer targets and a drop in snaps for Auden Tate and Alex Erickson.