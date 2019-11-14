Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: Fails to practice again

Green (ankle) wasn't present on the field for Thursday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Coach Zac Taylor is viewing Green as day-to-day and hasn't ruled out the wideout for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but Green's back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week don't bode well for his chances of debuting in Oakland. Unless Green can change the narrative with a full showing in practice Friday, the Bengals appear set to proceed with Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate as their top two pass-catching options in Week 11.

