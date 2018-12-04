Bengals' A.J. Green: Fate for 2018 determined

Green will undergo season-ending foot surgery that will require 3-4 months of recovery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In his attempt to end a three-game absence Sunday, Green lasted just 17 snaps on offense before aggravating his right foot. With his fate sealed for the current campaign, he'll finish with 46 receptions (on 77 targets) for 694 yards and six touchdowns in nine appearances. The aforementioned rehab timetable will allow him to be 100 percent by the time OTAs kick off in May.

