Bengals' A.J. Green: Feeling better but not ready

Green (toe) said Wednesday he is feeling better, but he didn't take the field for practice or any rehab work, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Green is in line to miss a second straight game Sunday at Baltimore and may remain out of the lineup until December. It's good to hear he is making some kind of progress, but the rehab plan still seems to call for rest above all else. Alex Erickson, Cody Core and Auden Tate are all candidates to get snaps behind Tyler Boyd and John Ross.