Bengals' A.J. Green: Feeling better but not ready
Green (toe) said Wednesday he is feeling better, but he didn't take the field for practice or any rehab work, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Green is in line to miss a second straight game Sunday at Baltimore and may remain out of the lineup until December. It's good to hear he is making some kind of progress, but the rehab plan still seems to call for rest above all else. Alex Erickson, Cody Core and Auden Tate are all candidates to get snaps behind Tyler Boyd and John Ross.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: May not be back until December•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Unlikely to play Week 11•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Out at least two games•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Not expected to need surgery•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Not spotted at team facility•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Expected to miss 'some games'•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...