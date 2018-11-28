Bengals' A.J. Green: Feeling good
Green (toe) was present for practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
We'll circle back later Wednesday to report his participation level, but ESPN's Katherine Terrell relays that the Green is confident that he'll return to action Sunday against the Broncos. "I'm definitely back," Green indicated Wednesday morning. "I feel good. Nobody is 100 percent at this stage of the season, but I feel good. I feel ready. I'm going to practice today and go through my regular routine."
